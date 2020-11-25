|
InComm Payments acquires Todo Cartões to enable processing of closed-loop gift cards

Wednesday 25 November 2020 08:23 CET | News

Payments technology company InComm Payments has announced that it has acquired Todo Cartões, a Brazil-based closed-loop gift card processor.

Via this acquisition InComm Payments aims to grow its presence in the country by enabling the processing and distribution of closed-loop gift cards.

Todo Cartões has an established presence in Brazil, offering a closed-loop digital and physical gift card processing platform for retailers and bulk gift card purchasing for corporate incentives.

InComm Payments entered the Brazilian market nearly a decade ago. Ever since, it has partnered with the country's convenience, pharmacy, book and electronics store chains, expanding its presence to more than 4,500 points of sale.


Keywords: InComm Payments, acquisition, Todo Cartões, closed-loop gift cards, card processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Brazil
