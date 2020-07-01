Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

InComm launches American Express Virtual Reward Card

Wednesday 1 July 2020 12:49 CET | News

US-based payments company InComm has announced the launch of the American Express Virtual Reward Card, a flexible solution for any rewards programme.

According to the press release, the American Express Virtual Reward Card is a tool designed to assist businesses in engaging customers or rewarding employees. 

Therefore, with this digitally delivered prepaid reward card, recipients can access their rewards instantly rather than waiting for a physical product to arrive. For businesses, the virtual reward card offers a safe, reliable network for instant delivery and redemption across the country.

The card can be loaded with denominations of up to USD 3,000 and is delivered via email, with fulfilment available individually or in bulk. Recipients can add the card to their participating mobile wallets, and it can be used virtually anywhere American Express Cards are accepted in the US.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: InComm, American Express Virtual Reward Card, American Express, US, prepaid reward card, mobile wallets
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like