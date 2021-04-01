IKEA Switzerland and Cembra launch IKEA Family credit card

Customers can apply for an IKEA Family credit card in all the company's furniture stores in Switzerland and online at ikea.ch/kreditkarte. The new card combines the IKEA Family loyalty programme with a new payment method. Everytime the card is used for payments outside of IKEA Switzerland, bonus points are collected, which can be redeemed in the form of gift cards to pay for purchases at Swiss IKEA furniture stores. Within the store itself, members benefit from the advantages of the loyalty programme when the card is shown at the cash register.
The credit card has no annual fee and offers a partial payment option. It can be used at all Mastercard locations worldwide and online and also brings mobile payment options, insurance benefits and individual design options with MyDesign. Furthermore, the card is made from 100% recycled plastic from production residues of the European packaging and printing industry. The cards are produced by the security technology company and chip card manufacturer IDEMIA 1. The partnership also aims to offer IKEA Switzerland customers access to other Cembra products and services in the future.
