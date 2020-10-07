|
IDEMIA rolls out Global Fintech Accelerator Card Programme for fintechs and neobanks

Augmented Identity service provider IDEMIA has launched the Global Fintech Accelerator Card Programme to support fintechs and neobanks.

This new programme allows a rapid process from cardholder onboarding - to card issuance. Fintechs can leverage the capability and know-how of IDEMIA to enable card issuance into the marketplace anywhere in the world. Over the years, IDEMIA has built a worldwide network of personalisation centres designed to optimise responsiveness and proximity to the cardholder for fast delivery times, according to the official press release. 

The IDEMIA Fintech Accelerator Card Programe benefits from dedicated local, regional, and global fintech teams. IDEMIA provides advice on how to use innovative solutions to help fintechs to further differentiate such as card packaging solutions, IDEMIA metal cards, biometric cards (F.CODE), cards with a dynamic security code (MOTION CODE), and recycled cards (GREENPAY). 

