News

IDEMIA, RHB Bank to launch a recycled debit card in Asia Pacific

Tuesday 16 June 2020 12:41 CET | News

IDEMIA and RHB Bank together with WWF-Malaysia and Visa have launched a new line of eco-friendly RHB debit card.

Designed for its banking customers, RHB Bank created the RHB Visa WWF Debit Card-i cards in partnership with IDEMIA, WWF-Malaysia, and Visa, as part of the bank’s efforts to raise public awareness in the conservation and environmental sustainability of the marine ecosystem, according to the official press release.

These RHB Visa WWF Debit Card-i will be available to all existing RHB customers and new customers in Malaysia in July 2020. The cards contain state-of-the-art technology for digital payments, have passed all durability testing, and are ISO-certified and EMV compliant, the press release added.

