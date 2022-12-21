i2c, NIBank to launch Mastercard Black Card in LATAM

Being a Caribbean-based bank that offers personal, business, and private banking throughout Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) and Europe, the premium card product will be tailored to its international clients.
Having had a longstanding partnership, the two companies expanded the collaboration so that i2c would support NIBank in realising their vision for the new Mastercard Black Card. As per information provided in the company’s press release, NIBank leveraged i2c’s single global platform to develop the premium credit programme, which is tailored to support substantial clientele within the Latin America and the Caribbean region.
NIBank representatives have stated in the announcement that i2c is an ideal partner to support their scalability and expansion, as it provides ‘state-of-the-art’ technology and specialisation in banking. The company is looking forward towards collaborating further to grow together and enhance their banking products starting with the launch of their black card programme, which is set to be available in Venezuela, Colombia, Central America, and the Caribbean.
Mastercard Global Service
Mastercard Airport Experiences
MasterAssist Black
MasterRental
Boingo Wi-Fi for Mastercard Cardholders
Concierge service and trip inconvenience, amongst others.
Founded in 2008, NIBank has a focus on online banking, providing personalised services and offerings that are tailored to small, medium, and large businesses and consumers throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe.
A highly configurable payment and banking solutions provider, i2c enables clients to leverage its proprietary ‘building block’ technology to create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, and lending, amongst others, in a quick and cost-effective manner.
