i2c latest partnerships bring innovation in payments

Thursday 20 October 2022 11:41 CET | News

US-based fintech i2c has partnered with Connect Financial, Miq, Platsk, and Viva Equity to democratise and bring innovation across the digital financial ecosystem.

 

Use cases across the collaborations enable crypto-backed wallets, cooperative pool funds, card access to underbanked segments, and various embedded financial services. By leveraging i2c’s highly-configurable platform, each use case addresses key opportunities within niche or underserved communities and realises faster innovation cycles by removing traditional development and go-to-market obstacles.

i2c has partnered with Connect Financial, Miq, Platk, and Viva Equity to democratise and bring innovation across the digital financial ecosystem.

Workings of each partnership

Connect Financial bridges the gap between DeFi and traditional finance by allowing people to spend, grow, transact, and securely store their fiat and digital assets. The company is launching a crypto-backed credit card for their end users, utilising i2c’s APIs, live agent support, rewards, managed fraud, and programme management services.

Miq enables cooperatives to pool funds, invest, and build credit online with regulatory oversight and transparent payments and membership management tools. Miq users can access money from within their social circles, while building credit through regular payments, and use the Miq Visa Card to make everyday purchases with zero fees. i2c will be supporting the company’s prepaid programme with rewards, fraud management, as well as virtual and physical card issuance.

Plastk is Canada’s first and only secured credit card with premium rewards and credit insights, working to help Canadians achieve financial freedom. i2c will be supporting the company’s secured credit product, issuing both virtual and physical cards, as well as supporting with mobile payment functionality, along with fraud and programme management in Canada and the US.

Viva Equity is a fintech firm that invests in digital products and embedded financial solutions for underserved communities. The company’s latest launch of Fan introduces a debit programme for college athletes, offering students a way to earn an NIL-compliant monthly-income through donations from alumni and supporters across the US. i2c will be supporting the company’s secured credit and debit products, as well as their fraud management, mobile payment functions, rewards, as well as customer service solutions.

What does i2c do?

i2c powers a deep range of payment product solutions from debit and prepaid cards to lending (both consumer and commercial credit, as well as BNPL and LOC), featuring access to every major network partner (American Express, Discover, Mastercard, Visa, and Union Pay). Additionally, the company provides partners value-added banking and payment services such as fraud prevention, contact center, dispute management, as well as white-label web and mobile apps.


