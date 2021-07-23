|
HUBUC partnered with Transact Payments to enhance embedded finance

Friday 27 August 2021 14:47 CET | News

Embedded B2B financial services operator HUBUC

According to IBS Intelligence, the partnership comes at a time of intense interest from businesses across the UK and the EEA in embedded financial services and its capabilities, especially in SaaS sectors like accounting, employee benefits, payroll and tax management. 

HUBUC covers all compliance needs and provides access to fintech and banking partners, enabling businesses to offer their customers financial services. HUBUC also ensures financial security, from product features such as dynamic CVV codes on cards to ongoing Anti-Money Laundering monitoring.




