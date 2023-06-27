Helcim launches zero-cost credit card processing for SMEs

With the new solution, merchants now have the option to pass on a set fee to their customer's billing when they choose to pay using credit cards.
Nearly 20% of small businesses say that they’d consider introducing an extra fee for customers choosing to pay with credit cards. With the more widespread adoption of credit card surcharging and convenience fees across North America, Helcim built a simplified tool that makes it easy for merchants to pass credit card fees onto their customers and benefit from zero cost credit card processing.
With Helcim Fee Saver enabled, businesses can give their customers the choice between paying with a credit card or through an ACH payment directly from their bank account. If customers choose the convenience of paying with a credit card, Helcim Fee Saver charges customers a fixed rate on top of their purchase, meaning the merchant themself does not incur any fees for processing that credit card. If the customer chooses to pay with ACH, the merchant only pays Helcim’s affordable ACH fee, which is significantly lower than typical credit card processing fees.
Compared to other exclusive add-on fees, such as credit card surcharging and service fees, setting up Helcim Fee Saver is easier and can be done almost instantaneously through a simple toggle within Helcim’s settings. Once enabled, merchants have the option to enable Fee Saver on any individual invoices they send through Helcim’s platform.
Helcim is on a mission to give small businesses the edge to thrive and enrich communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.
