Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Grab releases digital-first GrabPay Card in Philippines powered by Mastercard

Thursday 4 June 2020 08:03 CET | News

Philippines-based super app Grab has launched GrabPay Card, a digital-first prepaid card powered by Mastercard.

 

The GrabPay card launches today in the Philippines with a digital version that gives the user complete control via the Grab app. The GrabPay Card is a culmination of Grab’s ongoing partnership with Mastercard that aims to bring financial inclusion to the underbanked and unbanked in Southeast Asia.

As a digital-first card, the GrabPay card details are stored securely within the Grab app. It has an in-app card lock function enabled by Face ID and fingerprint biometric security, and PIN-protection that allow users to instantly suspend payments in case of lost cards or suspicious transactions.

GrabPay Card users get mobile protection insurance allowing them to pay for mobile postpaid phone bills using the GrabPay Card and receive protection against accidental damage or theft. The card is also equipped with ecommerce protection that allows users to receive coverage for online transactions in the event that a wrong and/or defective item is delivered, and incomplete or non-delivery of the item.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Grab, GrabPay, Mastercard, Grab card, prepaid card, Face ID, mobile payments, digital cards, mobile protection insurance, Philippines, Asia, APAC,
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Philippines
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like