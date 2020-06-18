Sections
G+D Mobile Security supports Macao by producing prepaid payment cards

Thursday 18 June 2020 13:41 CET | News

The Macao government has issued contactless prepaid payment cards, produced by G+D Mobile Security, pre-loaded with credit, to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In a first phase, all citizens of the Special Administrative Region of Macau received prepaid cards with a credit EUR 344, which can be redeemed from May to July 2020. In the second phase, the cards will be topped up with another EUR 573, which citizens can then spend from August to December 2020. Daily limits are set on the cards and purchases are only possible for a restricted range of items.

The cards were issued on behalf of the government by Macao Pass, which commissioned G+D Mobile Security to produce the cards. 


