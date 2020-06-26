Galileo reveals payment cards solution

The solution is meant for those businesses that want the speed and convenience of creating debit cards through a single point of contact: Galileo. As such, by using Instant, qualified businesses can launch their debit card programmes as early as 14 days — start to finish.
While all types of businesses can use Instant to create branded debit cards issued by a financial institution, the Instant solution is particularly useful for the US businesses paying millions of 1099 workers. Instant works with banks to standardise the debit card issuing process, and reduces the cost of entry and time to market compared to traditional solutions. Early adopters of Instant looking to achieve cost saving and new revenue opportunities through Instant’s interchange revenue sharing plan represent a variety of use cases, including:
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions