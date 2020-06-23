Sections
FSS Technologies signs Emrys La Carte for issuance processing service

Tuesday 23 June 2020 14:36 CET | News

Global digital payments company FSS Technologies has partnered with France-based neo-bank Emrys La Carte to provide a hosted card issuance service. 

According to the press release, the Card Management Platform runs on FSSNeT, FSS’ secure private cloud, while the services model drives operational efficiencies, with dedicated cross-functional teams assuming responsibility for technical operations, platform enhancements, data security and regulatory compliance.

Europe plays a significant role in the development of digital payments and commerce, with a growing number of digitally empowered consumers in a challenging regulatory environment. Therefore, FSS tackles these challenges with its solution, including payment acceptance for in-store and online transactions, settlement, risk management, and reporting.

Moreover, the Emrys card programme offers customers an instant virtual prepaid card linked to a mobile app that supports multiple-wallets – an open-loop wallet as well as a closed-loop loyalty rewards wallet. Besides, for purchases made within the Emrys affiliate network, customers receive points that are credited to their loyalty wallet at the end of the day. 

On the other hand, the FSS Card Management platform supports capabilities to manage the lifecycle of the card including instant IBAN account issuance for funding wallet accounts, instant virtual card creation, advanced rule-based framework for defining membership tiers and eligibility criterion, as well as integration with loyalty management systems. Also, the system offers Emrys the option of loading, deleting, and amending applications on the card.

