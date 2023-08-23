Subscribe
News

FNBO offers instant card issuance to digital wallets

Wednesday 23 August 2023 13:12 CET | News

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has launched instant digital issuance capabilities in partnership with Visa.

 

The technology solution rolled out by FNBO enhances the customer experience by providing instant account credential delivery to a user’s mobile wallet in one seamless experience, without the need to download an app.

This service allows users to obtain a digital account number that seamlessly integrates into their digital wallet once they finish the credit card application process and gain approval. This enables customers to immediately utilise their new card directly from their current mobile wallet, delivering added convenience and accessibility. FNBO is one of the first issuers to provide this service for its customers.

Executives from FNBO said that in the culture of immediacy, speed to wallet is critical. They are happy to have partnered with Visa to create a solution through instant digital issuance that delivers account access with the touch of a fingertip. This new payment method represents an important step forward for FNBO, and they are happy to expand their capabilities as a credit card issuer.

The application process can be launched through the use of a QR code with participating partners, and users are promptly notified and given instant digital access when approved.

Also commenting on this development, Visa’s officials said that creating a seamless experience is key in a fast-paced landscape. Together with FNBO, they’re committed to creating innovative products like instant digital issuance for consumers’ digital wallets, while maintaining convenience and security.

What does FNBO do?

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska (FNNI). FNNI and its affiliates have nearly USD 30 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. FNBO is a specialised in the partnership payment arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits, and more. FNBO is focused on providing comprehensive payment solutions with personalised service to help its customers achieve their goals.


More: Link


