|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Fingerprints, M-Tech team up to launch contactless biometric cards in India

Tuesday 1 December 2020 10:30 CET | News

Sweden-based biometrics company Fingerprint Cards and M-Tech Innovations, an India-based smartcard manufacturer, have teamed up to launch contactless biometric payment cards in the Indian market.

The card features a module provided by Fingerprints, which has ultra-low power consumption and is tailored to be integrated in payment cards using standard automated manufacturing processes.

Contactless and digital payments are growing fast in India, as consumers are choosing touch-free ways of paying. Adding biometrics to contactless payment cards aims to increase the security needed to remove the current USD 27 payments cap and allow contactless payments for all transactions.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Fingerprints, M-Tech, partnership, India, Asia, biometric cards, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like