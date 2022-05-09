Fingerprint and Mswipe to bring contactless biometric cards to India

Fingerprints and Mswipe will collaborate and bring biometric debit and credit card to India, targeting 940 million active payment card customers. Further, Fingerprints', biometric technology along with Mswipe, who is an independent mobile POS merchant acquirer and network provider, will also target around 100,000 existing customers. The collaboration will feature Fingerprints' T-Shape module and software platform.
The biometric company’s officials stated that with the wide partner portfolio secured by Mswipe, they believe adding biometric solutions to their product range will add convenient payments for merchants and consumers in the region. Contactless and digital payments are growing fast in India, as consumers are choosing touch-free, safe, and seamless ways to pay.
Mswipe has selected Fingerprints because it offers biometric performance and low power consumption, features which are important for contactless biometric cards. Introducing biometric payment cards offers benefits for its merchants and consumers alike, as contactless payments in India to continue to grow quickly, says Mswipe.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions