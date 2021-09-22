|
Federal Bank of India partners with OneCard to offer mobile-based credit card

Wednesday 22 September 2021 14:16 CET | News

Federal Bank of India has partnered with fintech company, OneCard, to to launch a mobile-based credit card ahead of the festive season.

The launch comes as Federal Bank aims to cash in on consumer credit demand, which is expected to peak around the festive season on the back of economic revival.

The credit card will be issued through the OneCard app and can be activated and used instantly in virtual format until the physical card gets delivered. Users can control their cards through the app—from tracking spends and rewards to setting transaction limit on the card and more.


