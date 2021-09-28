|
Federal Bank and NPCI launch RuPay Signet credit card

Tuesday 28 September 2021

India-based Federal Bank has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch the ‘Federal Bank RuPay Signet Contactless Credit Card’.

The Federal Bank RuPay Signet credit cardholders will gain access to offers and deals across categories including travel, food and dining, shopping, sports, entertainment, lifestyle and others. One of the highlights of this card is, it comes with a low Annual Percentage Rate (APR) starting from 5.88% per annum.

The card is presently offered to existing customers of the Bank. The offers include Amazon Gift vouchers as welcome benefits, attractive reward points, Buy One Get One (BOGO) free offer at INOX, complimentary membership programs, complimentary Swiggy vouchers, complimentary lounge access at Domestic, and International airports.


