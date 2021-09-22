Entrust empowers digital financial card issuance with acquisition of Antelop Solutions

With the Antelop acquisition, Entrust will help banks add secure, fully digital credit and debit cards to their mobile wallets, enabling an integrated approach to the payments ecosystem and flexibility for issuers and cardholders.
Antelop Solutions is a financial technology company that enables financial institutions to issue secure digital credit and debit cards to their customers. The Antelop One Digital Card solution enables banks to deliver and manage digital cards securely in customer mobile apps with a single software development kit (SDK). This includes token management, NFC payments, customer authentication, secure interface, and APIs to launch digital cards into mobile wallets. Antelop solutions are PCI-DSS certified and help enable compliance with European PSD2 regulations.
