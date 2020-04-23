Sections
News

ECOMMPAY offer 0 percent on card processing fees during COVID-19 pandemic

Thursday 23 April 2020 15:12 CET | News

Payment service provider and direct card acquirer ECOMMPAY have cut their fees to help European businesses at the forefront of the COVID-19 Pandemic. 

Consequently, vendors will only need to cover the direct cost of Visa and Mastercard fees. 

The offer is in place for as long as the country of registration is in an emergency state. The offer extends to an additional two months post-emergency state, to help businesses recover and stimulate the economy. The vendor will still need to cover any direct costs, for example, fees that are put in place by Visa or Mastercard. 

The offer is currently available to new clients in the following sectors:

  • supermarkets and grocery sales;

  • food delivery and convenience foods;

  • digital platforms (online training, online conferences, education);

  • digital mass media (newspapers, magazines);

  • gig economy;

  • telemedicine (certified medical specialist consultation and general assistance);

  • loyalty payments – payments for cancelled services, deposit refunds, employee rewards, and purchase rebate payments;

  • salary disbursement services.


More: Link


