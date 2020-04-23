ECOMMPAY offer 0 percent on card processing fees during COVID-19 pandemic

Payment service provider and direct card acquirer ECOMMPAY have cut their fees to help European businesses at the forefront of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Consequently, vendors will only need to cover the direct cost of Visa and Mastercard fees.
The offer is in place for as long as the country of registration is in an emergency state. The offer extends to an additional two months post-emergency state, to help businesses recover and stimulate the economy. The vendor will still need to cover any direct costs, for example, fees that are put in place by Visa or Mastercard.
The offer is currently available to new clients in the following sectors:
supermarkets and grocery sales;
food delivery and convenience foods;
digital platforms (online training, online conferences, education);
digital mass media (newspapers, magazines);
gig economy;
telemedicine (certified medical specialist consultation and general assistance);
loyalty payments – payments for cancelled services, deposit refunds, employee rewards, and purchase rebate payments;
salary disbursement services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions