DKB to launch Visa debit card in 2022

The Visa debit card should combine the functions of a current card and DKB Visa card. According to a DKB representative, Instead of users needing two cards, only one should be enough in everyday life. The card will be sent to existing customers in the first half of 2022. Payments will be made directly from the users’ account, and a pin can also be set.
For existing customers, the Visa credit card is chargeable and costs EUR 2.49 per month, the Girocard itself can be kept free of charge. For new customers, the Visa credit card is also EUR 2.49 per month, but the giro card is additionally subject to payment, namely EUR 0.99 a month or EUR 11.88 a year. When users activate the new debit card, the Visa credit card will still be active for at least 10 weeks to bridge the gap.
