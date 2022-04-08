|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Discover launches new cashback debit account

Friday 8 April 2022 15:23 CET | News

US-based card scheme issuer and payment processor Discover has launched its new Cashback Debit account with user-friendly features.

The new account is designed to be the primary account customers will need and use, featuring early access to paychecks up to two days in advance, and an enhanced mobile banking experience. The card scheme also allows clients to join its Cashback Bonus rewards programme with zero fees, which will bring rewards and cashback for every purchase made.

According to internal research conducted by Discover, 90% of the customers mention that having no fees is among the most important criteria when opting for a new bank account. Easiness of access, security, and cashback rewards also represent important features to check. 

The new Cashback Debit card by Discover offers a series of useful and attractive features, including rewards with 1% cashback on up to USD 3,000 in debit card purchases per month, zero fees and commissions for maintenance, access to over 60,000 no-fee ATMs across the US, 24/7 customer service, and mobile wallet access through Apple Pay.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Discover, debit card, cashback, loyalty programme, ATM, card scheme, online security, mobile banking
Categories: Cards
Companies: Apple Pay, Discover, Discover Global Network
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce News

::: more

Apple Pay

|

Discover

|

Discover Global Network

|
Discover all the Company news on Apple Pay and other articles related to Apple Pay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like