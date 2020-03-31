Sections
News

Discover Card to be accepted at Japan Railways starting April 2020

Tuesday 31 March 2020 11:34 CET | News

JCB has announces that Discover Card will be accepted from 1 April 2020 for purchase of tickets at station ticket offices and ticket vending machines operated by Japan Railways.

 

The majority of Japan's railway network is owned and operated by Japan Railways, and the JR Group is made up of six regional passenger railway companies, including JR Hokkaido, JR East, JR Central, JR West, JR Shikoku, and JR Kyushu. The group operates a nationwide network of urban, regional, and interregional train lines and the shinkansen (bullet trains). 

Discover Card is issued around the world – mainly issued in the USA. It will be accepted by Japan Railways, thus facilitating convenience for international travellers visiting Japan. Moreover, JCB partners with Discover, enabling acceptance of JCB Card at Discover merchants in Discover acceptance countries including the US, and Discover Card at JCB merchants in JCB acceptance countries including Japan.

