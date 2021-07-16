|
Discover and SIBS sign agreement to increase payments acceptance in Portugal

Friday 16 July 2021

Portugal-based SIBS MB and Discover signed a strategic agreement that increases the global acceptance footprint for both organisations. 

This new strategic agreement gives Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance cardholders the ability to use their cards on the SIBS MB network at merchant and ATM locations across Portugal.

The agreement will also allow members of SIBS MB to issue MB cards that will be accepted on the Discover Global Network for international purchases and cash withdrawals outside Portugal and provides access to more than 50 million outlets in 200 countries and territories via the Discover Global Network. 

SIBS MB, is the SIBS Group company that manages the MB brand, which allows more than 23.7 million bank cards to make cash withdrawals and electronic purchases at the ATM and POS of the MB Network, with the payment authorisation in real time.



