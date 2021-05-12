|
News

Degussa Bank chooses Nets for consumer card

Wednesday 12 May 2021 14:25 CET | News

Degussa Bank has chosen Nets as its partner to create a new consumer credit card product in Germany.

The services Nets will provide to Degussa include a comprehensive card management solution –Apple Pay and Google Pay integrations, virtual cards and more, backed by Nets’ processing services. The agreement also includes German-language contact centre services, providing 24/7 voice support to handle complex enquiries as more customers go digital.

The partnership is an important step in Nets’ growth strategy as it expands its issuing product offering to across central Europe. The implementation is now pending, and Degussa customers will expectedly benefit from the new features in first quarter 2022.


