Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Credit Suisse introduces Debit Mastercard

Thursday 25 June 2020 13:59 CET | News

Credit Suisse has launched ‘Debit Mastercard’, which can be used for cash withdrawals, cashless payments, and paying in online stores worldwide without incurring fees.

Credit Suisse is phasing out its existing Maestro card and replacing it with the Debit Mastercard. The new card will be available from 7 July 2020, for clients ordering new or replacement cards. Credit Suisse clients with an existing Maestro card will receive the Debit Mastercard automatically and free of charge when their Maestro card expires.

In contrast to the Maestro card, Credit Suisse clients can now use the Debit Mastercard to pay for online purchases made via the Internet and in apps. There are no charges when using the new debit card in both Swiss and foreign online stores. The associated 3D Secure authentication procedure that requires clients to confirm their payments by mobile phone offers additional security.

In addition, Credit Suisse clients have the option to adjust the settings for their debit card at via online and mobile banking to suit their personal security needs. For example, they can conveniently activate or deactivate functions such as contactless payments and online payments, and block or unblock countries where the card can be used.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Credit Suisse, Mastercard, debit cards, cards, Debit Mastercard, Maestro, Switzerland, 3D Secure, online banking, mobile banking, payments, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Switzerland
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like