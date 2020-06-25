Credit Suisse introduces Debit Mastercard

Credit Suisse is phasing out its existing Maestro card and replacing it with the Debit Mastercard. The new card will be available from 7 July 2020, for clients ordering new or replacement cards. Credit Suisse clients with an existing Maestro card will receive the Debit Mastercard automatically and free of charge when their Maestro card expires.
In contrast to the Maestro card, Credit Suisse clients can now use the Debit Mastercard to pay for online purchases made via the Internet and in apps. There are no charges when using the new debit card in both Swiss and foreign online stores. The associated 3D Secure authentication procedure that requires clients to confirm their payments by mobile phone offers additional security.
In addition, Credit Suisse clients have the option to adjust the settings for their debit card at via online and mobile banking to suit their personal security needs. For example, they can conveniently activate or deactivate functions such as contactless payments and online payments, and block or unblock countries where the card can be used.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions