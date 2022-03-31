|
Credit card startup Yonder secures GBP 20 mln funding

Friday 1 April 2022 14:04 CET | News

UK-based fintech startup Yonder has emerged from stealth with a GBP 20 million funding, according to tech.eu

The platform is now rolling out its lifestyle credit card in the UK. The round was led by Northzone and LocalGlobe with Seedcamp participating alongside a host of angels, including Sharmadean Reid, Marshmallow founders Oliver and Alex Kent-Braham, and the retired footballer who has already backed Sorare and Sokin, Rio Ferdinand.

Following a pre-seed round of GBP 850,000 in February 2021 led by Seedcamp and LocalGlobe, the platform’s total funding to date stands at GBP 20.85 million.

The market size for ‘credit invisible’ customers who are underserved by current credit providers stands at 5 million people across the UK. Founded in 2021, Yonder aims to rebuild customers’ relationships with credit, eliminating stress and complexity from the customer experience.


