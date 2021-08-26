|
News

Credijusto, i2c partner to offer credit card solution for Mexico's SMEs

Thursday 26 August 2021 14:21 CET | News

US-based digital payment and banking technology provider i2c has announced its partnership with Credijusto, a technology-enabled small business lender in Mexico.

The aim of the partnership is to provide credit solutions for the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), through the forthcoming launch of the Covalto American Express credit card.

Covalto will be available to businesses throughout Mexico in 2021. Issued by Credijusto, backed by i2c and supported on the American Express network, the credit card will be a corporate solution with digital onboarding. Fee and annuity free, the card and financial software provides a means for companies to control expenses and have increased visibility into their business.

With the support of i2c and its payments technology, Credijusto will offer customers corporate cards with unlimited cashback, security, 40-days of financing, purchase payment options of up to five monthly instalments and virtual card capabilities with a fully digital experience via the Covalto app. 

