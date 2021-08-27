|
Contactless card payment limit in UK to rise to GBP 100 from 15 October

Friday 27 August 2021 14:29 CET | News

UK Finance, the regulatory body representing banks, has announced that shoppers in the UK will be able to spend up to GBP 100 using contactless card payments from 15 October 2021.

The cap on ‘tap-and-go’ spending on credit and debit cards was raised from GBP 30 to GBP 45 after the onset of the pandemic amid fears that the virus could be spread through surfaces. UK Finance, said contactless payment had proved very popular with consumers and an increasing number of transactions were being made using the technology.

The increase in the limit to GBP 100 will allow people to pay for higher value transactions like their weekly shop or filling up their car with fuel. Customers using Apple Pay or Google Pay can already make contactless payments larger than GBP 45 as neither provider sets a limit.


