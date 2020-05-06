Sections
News

Conferma Pay launches Visa-powered virtual card payments globally via mobile app

Wednesday 6 May 2020 14:56 CET | News

Fintech company Conferma Pay has teamed up with Visa to integrate Visa virtual cards in the Conferma Pay mobile app.

This solution is now globally available to Visa’s commercial bank clients, allowing them to bring the Conferma Pay app to their corporate customers as part of Visa’s broader technology offering. 

Employees can now make virtual-card payments anywhere contactless payments are accepted, with a tap of a phone, using the Conferma Pay app to provision a virtual commercial card to their phone’s digital wallet. 

With Conferma Pay’s mobile app, the total spend will be captured in a single record, providing the commercial card program manager with complete visibility into an individual’s spend, eliminating the need for paper receipts or manually submitted expenses. 

The collaboration between Conferma Pay and Visa creates a globally available mobile payment solution. Participating companies will now be able to grant controlled spending power to individuals without the need to issue physical cards.


