News

Coinbase Card to launch in the US

Thursday 29 October 2020 15:24 CET | News

Coinbase has announced that customers in the US can join the waitlist for the Coinbase Card, which is a Visa debit card that allows cryptocurrencies to be used for payments.

The card can be used for online and in-store purchases as well as for ATM cash withdrawals. Coinbase Card customers will also be able to earn up to 4% back in cryptocurrency rewards.

Users will be able to spend cryptocurrencies anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted, worldwide. Transactions will be carried out from the Coinbase account, without the need to transfer funds to a bank account first. Cryptocurrencies will be converted to US dollars prior to completing purchases and ATM withdrawals.

Eligible customers can apply for the card waitlist via the Coinbase app or on the website. Once customers are approved, they can spend with a virtual card right away and will receive a physical card in the mail within two weeks.


More: Link


Keywords: Coinbase, Visa, US, cards, cryptocurrency, ATM, virtual card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





