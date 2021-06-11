|
News

Citi launches a new no-annual-fee cash back credit card

Friday 11 June 2021 15:04 CET | News

Citi has announced the launch of a new no-annual-fee cash back credit card.

The card aims to help consumers save more money from the things they spend the most on.

With the new Citi Custom Cash Card, cardholders can get 5% cash back on purchases in their top eligible spend category each billing cycle.

Customers can also earn a USD 200 cash back after spending USD 750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. The bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou Points, which can be redeemed for USD 200 cash back.

Eligible spending categories include everything from restaurants and grocery stores, to gas stations, select travel, select transit, select streaming services, drugstores, home improvement stores, fitness clubs, and live entertainment.


More: Link


