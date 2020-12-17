|
CIMB Bank Vietnam, Viva Republica partner to launch the CIMB-Toss debit card

Thursday 24 December 2020 10:20 CET | News

CIMB Bank Vietnam and Viva Republica, the operator of the Toss payment app, have partnered to launch the CIMB-Toss debit card.

The new debit card integrates technology solutions and benefits including the digital KYC solution offered by CIMB, Visa payWave contactless payment capabilities, as well as walk and earn bonus cash.

After users open a CIMB bank account via the Toss app, they can start making purchases at retail stores with their physical debit card by holding it up to the card reader.

Via the Toss app, customers have the option to block access to missing or lost cards, order a replacement, and block all payments and transfers in case of unauthorized access to their account.


Keywords: CIMB Bank Vietnam, Viva Republica, partnership, Vietnam, Asia, product launch, debit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Vietnam
