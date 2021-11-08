|
China UnionPay accepts Hengbao and IDEX Biometrics smart card

Norwegian-based IDEX Biometrics ASA has announced that its solution partner Hengbao Corporation Ltd had their biometric smart card approved by China UnionPay (CUP).

The latest card incorporates IDEX’s biometric software and biometric sensor and passed required testing by China’s Bank Card Test Center (BCTC). The certification allows Hengbao to manufacture and distribute the card with the biggest card issuers in China.

The biometric card enables multi-use applications, secures global payments, and allows access control and personal identification, making it suitable for the Chinese market. 

IDEX Biometrics’s solutions for smart cards have been certified by the top three global payment networks, Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay, which process a combined 90% of all global card payments. 
China UnionPay counts for over 9 billion cards in circulation, making it the largest global payment network.

