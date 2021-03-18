Chase, United Airlines to roll out United Quest card

Chase has partnered with United Airlines on a new credit card called the United Quest card.
According to Investopedia, certain United credit cardholders will have their accounts migrated to the new card automatically on 21 March. While the new card is packed with benefits, not all of its features are clear, and it's uncertain if or when new applicants will be able to get it. The new United Quest Card will replace the United Platinum Class Visa card for existing cardholders, and the latter will be retired on 21 March.
Furthermore, the United Quest Card comes with a annual fee of USD 250, which is USD 90 higher than what the Platinum Class Visa card charged. Some of its benefits include:
3 miles per USD on United purchases, 2 miles per USD on restaurants, select streaming services, and all other travel, and 1 mile per USD on all other purchases.
USD 125 annual United purchase credit.Up to 10,000 miles back when you book award flights – that's 5,000 miles for the first two award flights you book each account anniversary year.
Priority boarding and premier upgrades on award tickets.
Application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years.
Trip cancellation and interruption insurance and trip delay reimbursement.
