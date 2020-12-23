Central Bank of India, NPCI launch RuPay Select contactless debit card

This offering by the bank in the form of RuPay Select debit card will focus on customers’ lifestyle, fitness, rejuvenation, nutrition, and personal care. The card was launched by Pallav Mohapatra, MD and CEO of the Central Bank, in the presence of Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO of NPCI, at a virtual event.
Users of Central Bank RuPay Select debit card can avail complementary membership and concessional access to golf courses, gyms, spas, and restaurants. Additionally, they would be entitled for discounted health check-ups with this National Common Mobility Debit Card (NCMC) that also has the unique feature of facilitating offline transactions in both transit as well as retail purchases.
RuPay Select comes up with unique features such as airport lounge access to 20+ domestic and 500+ international lounges along with accidental and permanent disability insurance cover.
