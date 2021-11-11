|
Cardlab, swIDch receive endorsement for biometric cards

Thursday 11 November 2021 13:47 CET | News

US-based customisable prepaid card company Cardlab and UK-based cybersecurity startup swIDch have both gained support from the European Innovation Council (EIC).

The EIC Overseas Trade Fairs (OTF) Programme 2.0 is intended to promote innovative European small and medium-sized enterprises, startups and scale-ups to international audiences.

Under the program, Cardlab and other participants will be part of a one-day online preparatory workshop prior to CES 2022. The briefing includes insights into the market situation and potential and business culture in the third country, in this case the US.

swIDch will receive a Smart Grant from the UK government to develop its biometric ‘swIDch SmartCard,’ according to a company announcement. SwIDch says its payment card includes an integrated nano-optoelectrical fingerprint sensor, and uses ‘One-Time Authentication Code (OTAC)’ technology to identify and authenticate users without two-way connectivity or new infrastructure.


