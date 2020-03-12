Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

CardLab, eSignus to create biometric crypto smartcard wallet with Fingerprint Cards sensor

Thursday 12 March 2020 14:05 CET | News

CardLab and eSignus have joined forces to develop a crypto hardware wallet solution in a smartcard form factor leveraging biometric security from Fingerprint Cards.

The new HASHWallet is a non-programable device created to sign transactions and store user’s private keys without them even knowing it, or being accessible from outside in any way. This makes the card invulnerable to external attacks. Moreover, the public and private keys are generated on the card itself, without reference to external seeds, and features a large electronic ink screen for detailed verification and validation of transactions. It also protects against man-in-the-middle attacks with a ‘What you see is what you sign’ approach.

An FPC1321 T-shape fingerprint sensor from FPC provides fingerprint authorisation, an RFID jammer prevents wireless hacking, and a Snap Switch allows the card to be turned off when not in use. In addition, the card can also communicate with any host device wirelessly and can include a dual dynamic magnetic strip. CardLab lends contactless NFC and Bluetooth connectivity to the card, and eSignus says it will be able to manufacture in Q3 2020.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: biometrics, cryptocurrency, smartcard, wallet, CardLab, eSignus, Fingerprint Cards, sensor, security, private keys, transactions, fingerprint sensor
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like