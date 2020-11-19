Card payments in Vietnam to slowdown in 2020 as consumer spending plummets, says GlobalData

According to the press release, the gradual reopening of businesses and easing of lockdown restrictions will provide the much-needed push to the country’s economy, which will positively impact the payment industry.
GlobalData’s Payment Cards Analytics shows that card payments in Vietnam are estimated to grow by 11.0% in 2020 compared to the 35.3% growth in 2019. The value is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% between 2020 and 2024 to reach USD 61.8 billion in 2024.
Following the surge in COVID-19 cases, Vietnam declared nationwide lockdown on 1 April 2020. The large-scale social restrictions imposed across several regions resulted in the closure of businesses and brought the domestic and international travel to a complete halt. However, with the gradual easing of travel and other lockdown restrictions after decline in new cases, the country is now opening offices and commercial establishments.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions