|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Card issuing platform Lithic Secures USD 60 million in series C

Tuesday 10 August 2021 13:29 CET | News

US-based card issuing platform Lithic has announced it has secured USD 60 million in a series C funding round.

This round of funding was led by Stripes with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Index Ventures, Exor, Rainfall, Tusk Venture Partners, and Commerce Ventures. And the new round of funding comes on the heels of its May 2021 Series B when Lithic also officially launched its API developer platform.

Launched 2 months ago, Lithic created an API platform for developers at startups and enterprises alike for quickly launch new debit and credit card programmes. Lithic’s self-serve platform removes key pain points for companies by allowing developers to optimise back-office operations and avoid the unnecessary administrative burden.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, credit card, Issuer, API, startup
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like