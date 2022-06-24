Subscribe
Brim Financial offers Air France-KLM a credit card programme

Friday 24 June 2022 10:44 CET | News

Canada-based credit card issuer Brim Financial has partnered with Air France-KLM Canada to launch a credit card product and platform for Canadian Flying Blue members.

Air France-KLM is one of the first partners for Brim in the airline industry. Brim’s partnership with Air France-KLM will offer more targeted rewards to loyal Flying Blue customers and will be an augmentation to their customer and digital strategy in Canada.

Brim’s officials stated that their platform and card issuance capabilities will fuel Air France-KLM’s customer experiences and enable financial offerings by seamlessly merging commerce and a global footprint of loyalty and rewards.

Brim provides a feature rich platform including instant approvals, embedded Buy Now, Pay Later, interactive spend monitoring, full mobile wallet functionality, and loyalty rewards.


