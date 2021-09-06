|
BPC's SmartVista to power e-wallet servicer Diners Club Ecuador

Monday 6 September 2021 14:42 CET | News

Diners Club International has announced an extension to its collaboration with Switzerland-based banking technology provider BPC across Latin America. 

After selecting SmartVista to drive commerce and merchant management in Peru, the Ecuadorian entity has turned to BPC once again to provide e-wallet services to its customers as a payment method.

Established in 1968, Diners Club Ecuador is a licenced financial institution regulated by the Central Bank of Ecuador (El Banco Central del Ecuador), and the first to introduce credit cards to market. The firm provides a financial offering for retail and business customers, including personal and car loans, savings and investment products. Diners Club International is also the issuer of card products nationwide from the Diners Club International, Discover, Visa, and Mastercard brands, serving more than 700,000 cardholders and 50,000 affiliated establishments.

BPC's SmartVista is the technology behind the Diners Club Ecuador wallet that drives the end-to-end experience, from user interface to card and wallet account management. The e-wallet helps customers conduct transactions beyond business payment, including P2P, credit card payments, and wallet top-ups, as well as QR codes by the end of 2021. The wallet also allows cash withdrawals using the BANRED national network and payment at points of sale of the DATAFAST National Network. 

