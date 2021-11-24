|
BNP Paribas and SIA partner to launch new payment cards in Europe

Italy-based fintech SIA has partnered with France-based bank BNP Paribas to support the launch of co-branded cards with commercial partners in Europe.

Thanks to this agreement, SIA’s technology infrastructure will process digital and physical co-branded cards issued by BNP Paribas. SIA’s platform supports the management of payments cards of multiple commercial partners and includes services for the management and prevention of fraud and chargebacks, as well as solutions to speed up the authentication process for online payments.

BNP Paribas also leverages on SIA’s digital on-boarding to enrol new customers using mobile apps, and its Open Banking platform to access information pertaining to different bank accounts, in line with the opportunities deriving from the introduction of Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2).

Through SIA’s platforms, BNP Paribas enables its commercial partners to improve their loyalty programmes with customer experience. Accor is the first corporate to benefit from the agreement to launch a new payment card in France, with a progressive roll-out in Europe.


