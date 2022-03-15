|
BMO implements True Name by Mastercard

Tuesday 15 March 2022

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) has implemented the True Name feature by Mastercard, enabling transgender and non-binary individuals to use their chosen name across all consumer and small business credit cards without the requirement of a legal name change.

Mastercard developed True Name in 2019 in response to the need for banking cards to reflect the true identities of many in the transgender and non-binary communities. BMO's US subsidiary, BMO Harris Bank, was the first financial institution globally to partner with Mastercard and issue the cards. Since then, True Name by Mastercard has been made available globally.

Effective immediately, existing BMO customers can request a new card, which displays their chosen name. Customers can call the number on the back of their credit card or visit a BMO branch to request a replacement card.

According to recent Mastercard research, 90% of individuals from the transgender community have had to use an ID with a name or gender that did not match their presentation, and only one in four (25%) have had their name changed on their credit card.

The introduction of True Name by Mastercard was designed to alleviate this negative experience and misrepresentation.


