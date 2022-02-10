Blackhawk Network's Velocity B2B expands relationship with Kroger

The added offering will help Kroger to accelerate its growth in the B2B gift card space by giving businesses a way to reward or incentivise employees, and providing added options for organisations wanting to help those in need during challenging times.
Kroger company officials stated that with the overall growth in demand for gift cards in 2021, the business-to-business gift card market represents a growth opportunity for their business, and they’re looking for additional ways to enhance their offerings. By adding Mastercard and Visa prepaid cards to their corporate gift card programme, they’ve been able to offer existing B2B partners more choice while also extending the ability to sell to additional customers, they added.
The Mastercard and Visa prepaid cards can be used where Mastercard and Visa are accepted, in store or online. Once an organisation is approved, ordering is customisable. Available gift card denominations range from USD 20–USD 500 and can be delivered to recipients anywhere in the US.
