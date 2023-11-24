Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Bit.Store introduces KYC free virtual cards

Friday 24 November 2023 14:16 CET | News

Lithuania-based Web3 pioneer Bit.Store has unveiled the Bit.Store Virtual Crypto card and a new look for its website.

 

With a commitment to facilitating seamless crypto transactions, Bit.Store is actively shaping the future of digital payments, making it more accessible to all through its innovative card solutions.

Bit.Store has unveiled the Bit.Store Virtual Crypto card and a new look for its website.

The website's transformation reflects a user-first philosophy. It showcases a layout that prioritises ease and efficiency. Users are greeted with clean lines, simplified content, and adaptive design, ensuring a seamless experience on any device. This revitalised portal paves the way for direct engagement with Bit.Store's array of services.

One Bit.Store card for all Web3 needs

The Bit.Store Virtual Crypto card, a Mastercard prepaid card, displays the following features:

  • KYC free: It eliminates cumbersome KYC process and offers effortless sign up from anywhere, at any time;

  • Fortified security: The fusion of Mastercard's trust and an extra layer of 2FA ensures top-tier security;

  • Zero issuing fee: The Bit.Store virtual card comes with no issuing fees, inactivity fees, annual fees, and no purchase fees for transactions up to USD 10,000;

  • The physical card beta: For those who value physical transactions, this option extends the virtual card's convenience into the physical realm. Available end of Q4 2023;

  • Seamless access: The card is accessible virtually and physically, and seamlessly integrates with Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling transactions at over 100 million merchants worldwide via MasterCard. It facilitates smooth transactions with automatic crypto-to-fiat conversion and supports services like OpenAI subscriptions, Amazon, Netflix, and others.Card variability: Users have the flexibility to choose from multiple card BIN numbers allowing them to adjust the card capabilities according to their needs.

Company officials said their goal has consistently been to integrate cryptocurrency benefits into people's daily lives. They are pleased to unveil their new website, emphasising user-friendliness and accessibility, demonstrating their commitment to simplifying the crypto experience. The introduction of the Bit.Store Virtual Crypto Card, featuring no KYC requirements and zero issuing fees, marks a substantial stride in making crypto payments more straightforward and convenient for all.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, web3, digital payments, product launch, KYC
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Bit.Store
Countries: World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Bit.Store

|
Discover all the Company news on Bit.Store and other articles related to Bit.Store in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like