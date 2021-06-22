|
Billhop and ICS partner to improve working capital for Dutch SMEs

Tuesday 22 June 2021 13:29 CET | News

Sweden-based payments processor Billhop has teamed with ABN AMRO subsidiary ICS to allow the latter’s Dutch commercial cardholders access to Billhop’s service at a preferential rate.

As part of the agreement, ICS commercial cardholders will have access to Billhop’s service at a preferential rate and will thereby be able to pay suppliers using any card, regardless of whether the supplier accepts card payments. 

Through Billhop, businesses can pay their suppliers without needing to on-board the end beneficiary, while taking advantage of the interest-free payment period offered by card issuers. This allows businesses to extend their payment terms, significantly strengthen their liquidity cushion and ensure a more efficient distribution of their cash flow, according to the press release

ICS is a payment organisation that has been issuing Mastercard and Visa credit cards in the Netherlands for more than 30 years. ICS has been a 100% subsidiary of ABN AMRO Bank since 2010 and has offices in the Netherlands and Germany. The payment organisation issues its own credit cards and credit cards in collaboration with partners such as retailers, banks and interest groups. 

