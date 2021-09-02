|
BAWAG chooses SIA to manage payment cards in Austria

Thursday 2 September 2021

Austria-based bank BAWAG has selected payments services company SIA, controlled by CDP Equity, as the technology partner for processing its credit and prepaid cards portfolio.

SIA will continue to offer various advanced services for the bank’s card products evolution enabling BAWAG to extend its footprint in the digital ecosystem. BAWAG Group is a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, serving 2.3 million retail, small business, corporate and public sector customers across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and other developed markets. The Group offers savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building society, factoring and insurance products and services. 

SIA - a subsidiary of CDP Equity – designs, creates, and manages technology infrastructures and services for financial institutions, central banks, corporates and the public sector, in the areas of card and merchant solutions, digital payment solutions and capital market and network solutions. 



