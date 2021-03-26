|
Barclays launches new credit cards for AARP members

Friday 26 March 2021 13:08 CET | News

Barclays has launched of a new suite of co-branded credit cards for AARP members.

According to the press release, the AARP Essential Rewards Mastercard from Barclays and the AARP Travel Rewards Mastercard from Barclays make it easy to earn cash back and travel rewards for everyday spend in categories that are important to AARP members related to health and wellness as well as travel, medical expenses, drug store purchases, gas, restaurants, hotel, airfare and more. Therefore, the introduction of the new credit cards from Barclays provides added value to the collection of AARP member benefits. 

With insights gained from in-depth research commissioned by Barclays on the interests and needs of self-identified AARP members, Barclays developed two card programmes with a custom-tailored set of rewards and benefits that are designed to appeal to different segments of the expansive AARP membership base. 

The AARP Essential Rewards Mastercard from Barclays is the ideal card for everyday use, while also providing benefits to support health and wellness offering 3% cash back on gas and drug store purchases and 2% cash back on medical expenses. The AARP Travel Rewards Mastercard from Barclays comes with: 3% cash back on airfare, hotel stays, and car rentals; 2% cash back on restaurant purchases, including food delivery services; 0% foreign transaction fee.

Both cards receive the following benefits: 

  • No annual fee;

  • 1% cash back rewards on all purchases;

  • 0% introductory APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening;

  • Earn a USD 100 intro bonus with USD 500 spend within first 90 days;

  • Easy rewards redemption for cash back, statement credits, gift cards, merchandise, and AARP memberships starting at USD 16 in rewards;

  • No limit to the rewards that cardmembers can earn and rewards never expire as long as the account is open and in good standing;

  • USD 0 Fraud Liability Protection.

Current AARP Credit Card from Chase cardholders can continue to use their card as usual and will receive communications from Barclays later this summer with information about the conversion to the new AARP Mastercards from Barclays. To apply for the new cards or to learn more about the benefits listed above, visit AARPcreditcard.com.


Keywords: Barclays, product launch, credit card, loyalty programme
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: World
