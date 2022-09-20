Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Barclays and Priceline launch PricePoints, a credit card rewards feature

Tuesday 20 September 2022 14:50 CET | News

UK-based multinational banking player Barclays has partnered with online travel deals provider Priceline to launch the loyalty feature PricePoints of the Priceline VIP Rewards Visa card.

 

To help cardmembers accrue points for their travels quickly this redemption feature enables them to earn 5x points for every USD 1 spent when booking on Priceline, even when redeeming points.

To use PricePoints, Cardmembers can select ‘Redeem Points’ and choose the number of points to redeem (USD 1 = 100 points). Cardmembers will be charged for the full ‘Pay Now’ amount at time of booking on Priceline, earning 5x points for every USD 1 spent, including the dollar value of the points redeemed. A statement credit for the point value will appear on the card account within 3-5 business days.

PricePoints is designed to make the redemption process more rewarding and easier for Priceline VIP Rewards Visa Cardmembers, enabling them to turn today's trip into tomorrow's travel. Company officials believe this concept will resonate with consumers who are seeking easy, economical, and faster ways to travel and relax.

 

Barclays has partnered with Priceline to launch the loyalty feature PricePoints of the Priceline VIP Rewards Visa card.

More details on Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customised programmes to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, instalment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs.

Barclays is a British universal bank, diversified by business, different types of customers, clients, and geography. The businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around, as well as a full service, global corporate, and investment bank, all of which are supported by its service company which provides technology, operations, and functional services across the group.

What dores Priceline do?

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings, is a player in online travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, and packages. It offers more than a million lodging properties, helping travellers find the right accommodation at the right price.

The company negotiates deals every day, and puts its pricing on the Priceline app. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance, and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps travellers achieve their plans.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: loyalty programme, Issuer, Visa, travel payments, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Barclays, Priceline
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Barclays

|

Priceline

|
Discover all the Company news on Barclays and other articles related to Barclays in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like