Barclays and Priceline launch PricePoints, a credit card rewards feature

To help cardmembers accrue points for their travels quickly this redemption feature enables them to earn 5x points for every USD 1 spent when booking on Priceline, even when redeeming points.
To use PricePoints, Cardmembers can select ‘Redeem Points’ and choose the number of points to redeem (USD 1 = 100 points). Cardmembers will be charged for the full ‘Pay Now’ amount at time of booking on Priceline, earning 5x points for every USD 1 spent, including the dollar value of the points redeemed. A statement credit for the point value will appear on the card account within 3-5 business days.
Barclays US Consumer Bank is a co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customised programmes to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, instalment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs.
Priceline, part of Booking Holdings, is a player in online travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, and packages. It offers more than a million lodging properties, helping travellers find the right accommodation at the right price.
